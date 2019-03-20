The first day of Spring will actually feel like it in the Pikes Peak region with sunshine and fair temperatures Wednesday, before rain and possible snow return before the weekend.
Wednesday's high will near 55 and skies will be clear, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo expect.
Clouds will roll in Thursday, but the high will stay in the mid-50s during the day. Meteorologists predict a 20 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s Friday with cloudy skies. Thunderstorms will also be likely, starting in the evening, while rain and snow mix showers are possible throughout the night.
Spring weather will bounce back Saturday with a high of 60 and sunny skies, meteorologists said. A 10 percent chance of rain is expected for Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the high-50s.