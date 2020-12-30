The United States' first confirmed case of a new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant recently announced by officials in the United Kingdom — as well as a second potential case — are members of the Colorado National Guard who were deployed to a nursing home in Simla, state officials said Wednesday.
Both were sent Dec. 23 to aid the Good Samaritan Society nursing home, about an hour outside of Colorado Springs, where an outbreak was underway, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department, at a Wednesday press conference on the state's virus response.
Six National Guard personnel were deployed to the facility, and two have since tested positive for COVID-19: the individual with the variant, and the other individual suspected of having it, she said, adding that it's possible that the preexisting outbreak and new case of the variant are not connected.
The potential case has not yet been confirmed because genome sequencing is still underway, said Dr. Emily Travanty, scientific director of the laboratory services division at the state health department. The signal is weaker in the sample in question, making confirmation more difficult. The work should be completed within the next week, she added.
The country's — and the state's — first case is a man in his 20s, with no travel history and no close contacts yet identified, state officials said Tuesday. He has mild symptoms and remains in isolation, Gov. Jared Polis said at the Wednesday press conference.
That variant identified in the case, known as B.1.1.7, is the same one discovered in Europe this month. It triggered alarm when announced by Britain’s prime minister and caused dozens of countries to ban flights from the United Kingdom, as well as strict lockdown measures in southern England. It appears to be 70% more transmissible than the dominant strain of COVID-19, Colorado officials said last week.
The variant "very likely exists in many states," Polis said, particularly in the mid-Atlantic area, where there are high rates of travel to and from the U.K.
Additionally, all Coloradans 70 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday, as he announced that the state was entering Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.
Many areas of the state are entering the phase, Polis said, adding that nearly 80% of COVID deaths are among those 70 and older.
It will likely be four or five weeks before everyone 70 and older who wants the vaccine will have received their first dose, he said.
In other Colorado COVID-19 news:
- There were 2,451 new cases of the sometimes deadly virus reported to the state on Wednesday, said Polis, citing preliminary data. Testing has been down over the last few days, he added.
- Just over 1,000 were hospitalized with COVID-10 on Wednesday, he said. The number of deaths directly caused by COVID was 3,901, he added, while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, was 4,750.
- More than 84,000 vaccinations had been administered in the state as of Wednesday, he said, placing Colorado in the top four or five states in the nation when it comes to vaccinate administration per capita. "We want to build that lead," he said. "We want to be No. 1."
- The risk of contracting COVID-19 will be "substantially lower" in late spring or early summer, due to the number of individuals who will have been vaccinated by then, he said.