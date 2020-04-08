A Colorado Department of Corrections inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.
The prisoner, who was transferred from Denver City Jail to Buena Vista Correctional Complex, was quarantined with a cellmate since arriving March 26, a release stated. The cellmate will continue to be monitored by medical staff.
The inmate who tested positive is receiving care, though additional details were not available.
Per protocol, any inmate arriving from jail is screened and quarantined, the released said. The inmate did not go into general population or out into the facility, officials said.
Transfers from county jails were suspended on March 26 per an order by the governor, but some circumstances — including court returns and community corrections regressions — transfers could still occur, the release stated.