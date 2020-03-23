Teller County has its first diagnosed case of coronavirus, its health department announced Monday morning.
The case is the county's first lab positive and was confirmed by the state health department, the county health department said in a press release.
Because testing is being limited to health care workers, those older than 65, and those with underlying medical conditions, there may be other undetected cases in the county, the county health department said.
New coronavirus numbers released Sunday showed no slowdown in the spread of the disease in Colorado, with 116 new cases pushing the statewide total to 591 in 29 counties, and a second death in Weld County.
The cases include 58 people hospitalized and five outbreaks at residential and health care facilities outside of hospitals, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported. The number of deaths across Colorado rose to seven, with 5,436 people tested for the virus.
State officials expect the number of cases to eventually reach "thousands" as the state ramps up testing across Colorado.
Gazette reporter Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.
