FOUNTAIN — The first food pantry owned and operated by Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado opened Tuesday in Fountain, introducing a different model of operation that’s intended to remove apprehension from the process.
Instead of handing food pantry recipients a packed box or sack of groceries, Sunny Side Market/Food For All at 501 E. Iowa Ave. offers a familiar shopping trip, with carts for shoppers, stocked shelves and selection.
After registering online or in person, clients receive a key-fob card with a bar code, grab a shopping cart and choose what they want from shelves, bins and commercial coolers. The fob is scanned at check-in and checkout.
“They’ve organized it as a client choice, which gives the client a little more dignity and adds a feeling of pride,” said Lt. Paul Chisholm, one of about 25 guests who attended Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting marking the official opening. Chisolm, a member of the Salvation Army’s Fountain Valley corps, said the food pantry his organization operatesd at 208 Cunningham Drive is switching to the same type of setup on Wednesday.
Rather than finding a can of beans in a prepared allotment that no one in the household will eat, pantry users can choose from a variety of canned goods, boxed food such as cereals, breads, produce, dairy and other refrigerated items, desserts and other staples, said Care and Share CEO Lynne Telford.
“It’s a little more cutting-edge,” she said. “We wanted it to seem like a normal shopping experience.”
There are no income requirements or other restrictions, but shoppers must enroll in the program. The Fountain pantry will be open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
A second Care and Share-owned pantry using the same model also held a community ribbon-cutting Tuesday and opens Thursday in Pueblo.
The regional Care and Share Food Bank supplies 282 “partner agencies,” such as churches, schools, homeless shelters and soup kitchens, which distribute donations from national distributors, retailers, farmers and local contributions.
For years, the organization has had a goal of launching a network of its own pantries, Telford said.
“There are some areas where we know there’s a need for more food access, but we don’t have a partner that has the capacity to meet the community’s needs," she said.
The new pantry in Pueblo is in a neighborhood where a Safeway closed a few years ago and has been served by Care and Share's mobile food distribution and school food pantries, but needed a more stable program, Telford said.
The new Fountain pantry is in a city-owned building where REACH Pikes Peak, a nonprofit human services organization, closed its office last year. REACH had operated a food pantry at the site.
Although the community has a few other pantries, the closure left a noticeable gap, said Fountain City Council member Sharon Thompson, who facilitated the commitment from Care and Share to spruce up the office space and open the new pantry.
“There is a need to reach out to people in these tough times — we’re seeing families we wouldn’t normally see who need assistance,” Thompson said.
Ten pantries that received food from Care and Share closed permanently because of the pandemic, but several others have opened in the region in the past year, Telford said. Demand for food continues to grow as the pandemic lingers, she said, and reduced income from job loss or cut work hours have forced people to use savings or accumulate debt.
“We’re bracing ourselves for seeing increased need for maybe a couple of years,” Telford said.