The man who finished second in the Republican primary for governor in June is calling on President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of a guilty plea Tuesday by his former lawyer.
“Given the convictions and guilty pleas yesterday, it’s time for all Republicans to come together and call on President Trump to resign,” Victor Mitchell posted on Facebook early Wednesday. “Congress should also immediately commence impeachment.”
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight criminal counts, including charges stemming from his payouts to women who had claimed to have had affairs with Trump. He admitted that the payments were made “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” reportedly Trump himself, although the president was not named.
Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, also was found guilty Tuesday on eight felony tax and bank laws related to his private consulting work before joining Trump.
Mitchell said as he got in the governor’s race and throughout the primary that he did not vote for Trump in 2016, opting instead of independent but conservative candidate Evan McMullin.
His campaign manager, Ian Lindeman, is now the political director for GOP nominee Walker Stapleton, who has embraced Trump. Mitchell, like the other GOP contenders, said in a May debate that he would campaign with Trump if he got the nomination.