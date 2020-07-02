The first African-American has been nominated to lead the Air Force Academy.
Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration at the Pentagon, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the school's next superintendent, the Air Force announced Thursday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Clark would likely take command in August, becoming the second Black general to head up a service academy.
In 2018, Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams assumed command of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, becoming the first African-American superintendent of the school in its then 216-year history.
Clark, a 1986 graduate of the Air Force Academy, previously served as the school's commandant of cadets from 2010-2012, and as a junior varsity football coach and candidate counselor at the school from 1986-1987.
He helped the 1985 team to a school-record 12-1 record and its first conference championship. The Falcons went on to defeat Texas, 24-16, in the 1985 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, Texas. Clark had 30 total tackles and six tackles for loss as a linebacker that season.
Clark is a command pilot, with more than 4,200 flying hours, of which 400 were in combat. His awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Service Medal and Combat Action Medal.
He holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Clark would replace Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, a 1985 graduate who has lead the school since 2017.
Prior to his time at the academy, Silveria served as the deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command. He is a command pilot with nearly 4,000 flying hours and has flown combat sorties overt the Balkans and Iraq. He also previously served as the vice commander of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.
His awards include the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Service Medal and the NATO Medal.
Gazette military reporter and editor Tom Roeder contributed to this report.