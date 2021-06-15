The fireworks ban has been lifted for unincorporated El Paso County, the El Paso County Sherriff's Office announced in a release Monday.
The ban was originally put in to place on June 1.
Although El Paso County has various topographical features where some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture and others remain dry, at this time it does not warrant going into fire restrictions, according to the sheriff's office.
Fire Districts in El Paso County still request you exercise extreme caution when using any flame producing device or fire.
"The Sheriff, Deputy Fire Warden, the National Weather Service, and other Fire officials will continue to monitor weather and fire danger conditions and may enact additional restrictions as needed in the days and weeks to come," the release said.