Fireworks are for sale in unincorporated El Paso County, but officials say it's best to leave celebrations to the professionals.

During the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s busiest week of the year, deputies and firefighters are hoping to cut down on injuries, property damage, and other calls for service this year by banning the usage of certain fireworks, as well as restricting where they can be sold.

“There are lots of injuries, just even from sparklers, … so it’s easiest just to say, ‘Let the professionals be professionals’ and sit back and enjoy the show,” Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.

This year, El Paso County residents are prohibited from setting off any fireworks that take off or use a fuse, but Smaldino didn’t encourage that people use any, including those that don’t ignite in any way.

Initially, the sale and use of fireworks throughout El Paso County was banned. But on June 14, the sheriff’s office rescinded its previous ban on the sale of fireworks for unincorporated El Paso County, prompting firework stands to crop up just outside Colorado Springs city limits.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Reminder All FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL within the city limits of Colorado Springs. Anything that leaves the ground or has a fuse is illegal. Fireworks are also illegal to sell or buy within the city limits. Please enjoy any of the professional displays scheduled — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 15, 2021

Inside city limits, however, residents are not allowed to sell or use fireworks in any capacity.

The reason for the reversal of the county-wide ban, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jacqueline Reed said, was that El Paso County was not currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which are necessary for the sheriff's office to ban the sale or possession of fireworks.

"We are continuing to monitor the soil levels every week, but there is no indication that we will enter a Stage 1 fire ban anytime soon," Reed said.

At least one large fire was linked by firefighters to fireworks in El Paso County this year, Smaldino said, referencing the storage facility fire in Colorado Springs last week that burned eight units and damaged around 50 others.

According to the sheriff’s office, over 16,000 fires are started by fireworks nationwide. The department also said the risk for firework-related injuries is highest for people ages 15-24 or below the age of ten.

Anyone caught using fireworks in El Paso County could be fined up to $750, and/or face six months in jail. Those involved with blazes started by fireworks, Smaldino said, could automatically be cited for fourth-degree arson.

Reed said those calling the sheriff’s office to report illegal fire usage should call their non-emergency line at 719-390-5555, and to provide as much identifying information on those using fireworks as possible so firefighters can respond accordingly.

“People putting off fireworks in their neighborhoods is very frustrating to their neighbors, and it’s very frustrating to law enforcement,” Reed said. “We encourage the community to obey the laws.”