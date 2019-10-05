Firewood will be for sale at Mueller State Park Oct. 26, after a 10-acre forest-thinning project left 12 cords of cut wood behind, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release read Saturday.
Over the Oct. 26 weekend, Friends of Mueller State Park will be sponsoring a firewood distribution at the park, located three miles south of Divide on Colorado Highway 67. The collection site will be about one mile north of the main park entrance on the west side of Highway 67, the news release read.
The firewood comes from a forest-thinning project completed by the Mile High Youth Corps, who thinned about 10 acres of forest at the park in September, according to Parks and Wildlife. Forest-thinning reduces wildfire threat and improves conditions for aspen trees to grow.
"Mueller State Park manages its forest resources using a forest management plan developed in 2016," park manager Brian Kerrigan, said. "We hope to make forest-thinning an annual project. And that would mean a small-scale firewood sale, in partnership with our Friends group, would become an annual event."
Friends of Mueller State Park is asking for $40 to $50 donations, depending on the amount of wood requested, that will go toward improvements to the park, the agency said. Pickup trucks are allowed, the release read, but trailers are not. No parks passes are required.