Fire damaged two Colorado Springs homes on Thursday evening.
Police and firefighters responded to 2809 of Strauss Lane, in northwest Colorado Springs, just after 6:30 p.m. to find a house in flames. No one was home at the time of the fire, according to police and fire department officials.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2809 STRAUS LN. Truck 9 reporting heavy fire front the front of the home— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 21, 2020
The fire's cause is under investigation.
A driver collided with a fire truck near downtown Colorado Springs headed to the fire, according to police.
Several hours later, just before 11 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire at 1714 Auburn Drive, on the city's northeast side. Fire and smoke were visible from the garage. The fire was extinguished shortly after 11 p.m., according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Twitter page.
Fire knocked down at 1714 Auburn Drive, firefighters searching for extension. Avoid the area if possible, low temperatures are causing icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/WVH2aLDL46— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 21, 2020