Firefighters respond to a home fire at 2809 of Strauss Lane on Thursday evening.

 (Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department)

Fire damaged two Colorado Springs homes on Thursday evening.

Police and firefighters responded to 2809 of Strauss Lane, in northwest Colorado Springs, just after 6:30 p.m. to find a house in flames. No one was home at the time of the fire, according to police and fire department officials.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

A driver collided with a fire truck near downtown Colorado Springs headed to the fire, according to police.

Several hours later, just before 11 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire at 1714 Auburn Drive, on the city's northeast side. Fire and smoke were visible from the garage. The fire was extinguished shortly after 11 p.m., according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Twitter page.

