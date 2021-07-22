The Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguished two fires in Old Colorado City businesses Wednesday night, and police are investigating them as arson, law enforcement said.
Firefighters first put out a "small fire" inside a flag shop at 2822 W. Colorado Ave. at about 11:45 p.m., firefighters tweeted.
Less than an hour later, crews responded to a second fire at 3107 W. Colorado Ave. where "heavy fire" spread through The UPS Store. Smoke damaged several other units in the strip mall, firefighters said.
Firefighters did not report any injuries from the fires.
The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to both fires after burglary alarms went off and officers are investigating the incidents as arson, police said.