Firefighters responded to a call to rescue a man stuck in a trench at a construction site behind a 7-Eleven on Barnes Road in Colorado Springs around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The man was wedged about 8 to 9 feet down with his head roughly 3-feet from the top of the trench when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters managed to dig to his waist level within the first hour.
The man did not have any apparent injuries, according to the fire department.
This is a developing story