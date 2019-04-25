A fire sparked in a licensed commercial marijuana grow Thursday morning just east of downtown Colorado Springs.
Crews entered the building at 2222 E. Boulder St. about 9 a.m. with breathing apparatuses to filter the smoke from the burning plants as well as the carbon monoxide and cyanide found in all structure fires, said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Brian Vaughan.
"The difficulty at this location was ventilation. Mechanical or natural (ventilation) was very difficult," he said in a text. "So we are very cautious."
The specifics of what caught fire will be released after the investigation is complete, Vaughan said.
The cause has not been determined.