Firefighters tackled a blaze that sparked in an east Colorado Springs building during rush hour Wednesday.
Firefighters said their Engine 8 had responded to a building on fire at 12 Murray Heights Drive, near the intersection between Pikes Peak Avenue and South Murray Boulevard.
When they arrived, firefighters said they could see smoke from the home’s roof.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 12 Murray Heights Dr. Engine 8 on scene reporting smoke showing from the roof— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 25, 2021