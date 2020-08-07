A house under construction caught fire in northeast Colorado Springs early Friday morning, according to firefighters.
The house on Conifer Drive, near Meadow Ridge and Rangewood drives, started to burn around 3 a.m. A neighbor saw the blaze and called 911, KKTV reported.
Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames within six or seven minutes, but did not call it under control until fire extensions were ruled out, Lt. Joey Buttenwieser told Gazette news partner KKTV. Buttenwieser said the fire damaged exterior and interior parts of the home.
No one was in the home when the fire started because it was being renovated and firefighters were able to stop the fire before it reached other houses, Buttenwieser told KKTV. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.