Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a collapsed construction trench on the west side of the city Wednesday morning where one person was trapped below the knees, firefighters tweeted.

Heavy rescue crews arrived shortly before 9:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Garden of the Gods Road to free the trapped construction worker, the agency said.

The Fire Department requested backup from Fort Carson's heavy rescue crew and requested help from Colorado Springs Utilities' vacuum truck to help suck up dirt, Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the Fire Department, said.

This is a developing story.