Hanover firefighters battle a house and grass fire Sunday. Photo via KKTV's Ashley Franco.

Firefighters in Hanover are battling a small grass fire that's already engulfed one house and is threatening another structure. 

No injuries have been reported.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. Sunday near Alaya Way, just west of Interstate 25 and south of Pikes Peak International Raceway, Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum said. 

An hour later, firefighters were still fighting the flames that consumed nearly 2 acres and a nearby home. One other structure was still threatened, Tatum said.

It's unclear whether the fire began in the house or outside, Tatum said. 

