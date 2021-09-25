The Colorado Springs Fire Department was responding to a high angle rescue at Garden of the Gods Saturday morning, the department's public information officer announced.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department was responding to a high angle rescue at Garden of the Gods Saturday morning, the department's public information officer announced.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.