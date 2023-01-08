Wildfire Ellicot.jpg

Smoke from the structure fire was visible from a distance.

 KKTV

Firefighters arrived on scene to a structure fire Sunday afternoon in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to the fire, which sparked on Meier road, just south of highway 94.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. So far, the damages have not been released.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

Load comments