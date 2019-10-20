Stratmoor Hills and Fort Carson fire departments responded to a house fire on Paoli Grove just southeast of Colorado Springs. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
There is some smoke damage to the second floor but mostly damage to the garage. Both adjacent homes were also affected. All occupants did get out of the house and were transported to Memorial Hospital for minor burns.
A Fort Carson firefighter made his first-ever save when he rescued a kitten from the home. The kitten was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters are still trying to get the fire under control.
