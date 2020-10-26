Two people were displaced from their Colorado Springs home late Monday amid freezing temperatures following a fire, the fire department said on social media.
One adult was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after their house caught fire about 7 p.m., officials said.
Update from Challenger Ave structure fire- Fire is out and contained to the basement. 2 adults displaced. 1 adult transported to local hospital for smoke inhalation. Cause of fire is under investigation. Video provided by a bystander pic.twitter.com/OtnPfUcoNw— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 27, 2020
Firefighters extinguished flames by about 8:15 p.m. when the temperature was 4 degrees. Officials said the fire was contained in the basement.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the house in the 1300 block of Challenger Avenue, officials said on Twitter. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At about 8:30 p.m., the fire department tweeted another fire behind a house at 1016 E. Moreno Ave. near Prospect Lake. An RV was burning behind the house, fire officials said.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire in the area of 1016 E MORENO AV. Truck 1 on scene reporting a RV on fire behind this address— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 27, 2020
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.