An unknown amount of nitric acid leaked inside a Colorado Springs business Monday morning, firefighters said.
Qualtek Metal Manufacturing, 4230 N. Nevada Ave., called the Colorado Springs Fire Department around 8:30 a.m. after the company discovered nitric acid had seeped on the floor inside, Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
Nitric acid is a highly corrosive chemical that can burn the skin and eyes, its fumes can also cause throat, skin and eye irritation.
Twenty firefighters arrived to ensure there was no threat to the community and prevented anyone from entering the building until a crew that specializes in hazardous material clean-up arrived from Denver to remove the spill, Smaldino said.
No roads were affected, though the business's parking lot was closed off.
No injuries were reported.