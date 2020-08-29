Two young boys were rescued from a Colorado Springs creek that swelled with water following an afternoon thunderstorm Saturday.
Twitter video captured by Colorado Springs firefighters shows two children stranded on a rock surrounded by swift-moving water in Sand Creek, near Chelton Road and Academy Boulevard.
The Fire Department's heavy rescue team responded after a person in a nearby apartment complex spotted the children around 5 p.m. and called 911.
Firefighters spent about 15 minutes carrying each child safely back to the creek's bank.
Videos tweeted by the Fire Department show a tethered firefighter wading through racing, knee-deep water with a a child in one arm, and what appeared to be a trekking pole in the hand of the other.
#ColoradoSpringsFire technical rescue team has successfully rescued the 2nd child. Patients will be treated by on scene Paramedics pic.twitter.com/fZlO0hCc0z— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2020
#ColoradoSpringsFire in contact with 2nd victim. pic.twitter.com/bt3BicjPMW— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2020
Firefighters believe the children, who both appeared to be under 10, were playing on rocks in the creek when the water was low, and became stranded after water from the afternoon storm caused the creek to swiftly rise on both sides of them.
Both children were uninjured and treated by paramedics on scene.
Gazette reporter Brandon Buchmeier contributed to this report.