Firefighters used ladders to rescue residents from an apartment building fire Sunday afternoon.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

Firefighters rescued people from apartments after a fire ignited in a building in northeastern Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

Crews rescued several residents from an apartment building at 4378 Montebello Drive using ladders because some residents were unable to exit the stairwell, firefighters said.

Firefighters transported four people to a hospital due to smoke inhalation, officials tweeted.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the agency tweeted.

Firefighter said flames were visible from the front of the building when crews arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the flames but continued to look for hot spots.

More information will be updated to this story as it becomes available.

