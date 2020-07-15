Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a trench in Colorado Springs Wednesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The trench was at a construction site behind a 7-Eleven on Barnes Road.
Firefighters were able to free the man in about an hour and half digging with shovels and using a vacuum truck to remove excess dirt around him.
The man was wedged about 8 to 9 feet down when part of the trench collapsed on him. His head was roughly 3-feet from the top of the trench when firefighters arrived.
Paramedics were on scene for treatment, according to the Fire Department, although they did not release any information about injuries.