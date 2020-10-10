The Incline fire burning near Manitou Springs since Thursday continued to smolder, but firefighters reinforced fire lines and increased containment to 80%, officials said Saturday
"Fire crews had another good day today, having done a great deal of work securing more of the fire line and mopping up hotspots," Manitou Springs spokesman Alex Trefry said. "The fire lines were tested today by the red flag conditions and all lines held."
The remained at 1 acre, he said.
Pre-evacuation notices for several residential blocks in Manitou Springs have been lifted, but Trefry said the Manitou Incline, Barr Trail, and the Barr Parking Lot will be closed until further notice.
Authorities said arson is suspected because a 911 caller said they heard someone shout, "Burn the forest down," shortly before smoke was spotted around 6 p.m. Thursday. No arrests have been announced.