A fire broke out in an apartment at a southeast Colorado Springs complex Thursday evening. 

No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Don Watkins said.

The fire started about 6 p.m. in a third-floor apartment at the Park at Whispering Pines apartment complex, 3030 E. Fountain Boulevard.

Firefighters reported the fire was under control at 6:44 p.m. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that firefighters believe the blaze started outside.  The cause of the fire has not been determined.

