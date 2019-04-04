A fire broke out in an apartment at a southeast Colorado Springs complex Thursday evening.
No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Don Watkins said.
Fire under control on Mallard Drive, overhaul at this time.@CSFDPIO pic.twitter.com/3SwDAGW0wJ— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) April 5, 2019
The fire started about 6 p.m. in a third-floor apartment at the Park at Whispering Pines apartment complex, 3030 E. Fountain Boulevard.
Firefighters reported the fire was under control at 6:44 p.m.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that firefighters believe the blaze started outside. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Our volunteers in #ColoradoSpringsCO are responding to help the residents of a single family fire on the 3000 block of Mallard Dr. #endhomefires #bettertogether #soundthealarm pic.twitter.com/cGFHvliR5m— CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) April 5, 2019