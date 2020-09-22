Firefighters continue battling the Cameron Peak fire burning near Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado as it grew to 104,530 acres Tuesday, officials reported.
The size of the fire remained steady at 102,596 acres for nearly two weeks, but winds blowing up to 35 mph surged the fire’s growth by more than 1,500 acres over the weekend. The blustery conditions fanned flames across a 2 ½-mile area of steep terrain where the fire consumed more dry and dead vegetation, according to a Monday posting on inciweb.org, an official fire information website.
The fire remained 15% contained Tuesday.
On Monday night, crews worked along the flanks of the fire’s north edge near National Forest Road 517.
“Working during the night buys time as cooler temperatures and less wind moderate fire behavior," fire officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "The strategy is to pinch off the head of the fire with direct lines on the flanks.”
By Tuesday the fire had “burned into more favorable terrain” and airtankers continued to drop retardant on the flames, according to the posting.
The 839 firefighters trying to contain the blaze — up from 779 firefighters Monday — are working with airtankers, helicopters and heavy equipment to reinforce the fire’s left and right flank lines to progress toward the “head” near NF Road 517, according to the post.
Crews are concerned about the potential for increased fire activity Thursday and Friday as high temperatures, dry conditions and low humidity are forecast, fire officials said late Monday. A cold front forecast late Friday should benefit firefighters.
“The elevated fire weather conditions this week continue to present hazardous conditions because of potential outflow winds in the afternoon. Although some rain is predicted, the chances of the rain over the fire area remain low,” officials reported Tuesday on Facebook.
The fire erupted Aug. 13 and has destroyed more than 54 structures, including 25 homes, according to fire reports. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to inciweb.org.
Details about evacuation orders can be found on the Cameron Peak Joint Information Center website or by calling 970-980-2500.