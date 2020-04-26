Firefighters are reporting progress in bringing to heel a nearly 70-acre blaze burning in the Hayman Fire burn scar.
The 560 Fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon in Fremont County, is now 60-percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service said on an informational website. That's a jump from earlier in the day, when officials estimated no containment.
The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Saturday about three miles northwest of Cheesman Reservoir in Jefferson County, near Forest Service Road 560.
The #560Fire is burning approximately 55 acres on the Pike National Forest. Crews from the US Forest Service and North Fork Fire are on scene. Fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, and in heavy dead and downed fuels. More info: https://t.co/awkiQTVCAc— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 25, 2020
No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered, but some smoke is visible in surrounding counties, according to the forest service.
The 560 road, also known as Stony Pass Road, is closed in near the fire.
The fire is burning in the Hayman burn scar amid heavy standing dead and downed trees.
"These trees not only create a tripping hazard for firefighters but they also put firefighters at risk from falling trees. The fire is burning in very steep and rugged terrain," fire officials wrote in a blog post.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.
During a severe drought and extreme fire danger in June 2002, Terry Barton, a U.S. Forest Service fire spotter, reported that a fire had started in a campground northwest of Lake George.
About a week later, she was arrested after admitting she accidentally started the fire by burning a letter from her estranged husband. The fire burned 137,000 acres in the Pike National Forest and destroyed 133 homes.
Gazette reporter Lance Benzel contributed to this report.