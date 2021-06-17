Two wildfires burning at either end of the state reported increased containment as of Thursday morning.
The Collom fire, a 639-acre blaze burning outside Craig in the state's northwestern corner, reported 5% containment Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., the Moffat County Sheriff's Office announced.
One hundred firefighters were assigned to the fire Wednesday, which is entirely located on property owned by Elk Ridge Mining and Reclamation for their Colowyo mine, officials said. The sheriff's office also said that a preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire revealed activity associated with surface mining operations started the blaze.
The wildfire ignited Tuesday evening and smoke will likely visible in surrounding areas for several days, the sheriff's office said.
The Vosburg fire, a smaller 70-acre blaze burning 10 miles northeast of Durango, was 75% contained as of about 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Incident Information System website.
The Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service, and La Plata County were working to contain the fire that broke out in an area controlled by the Bureau of Land Management, officials with the San Juan National Forest Service tweeted.
The fire is burning in La Plata County between County Road 288 and County Road 502. Homes within a half-mile radius of county road 228 were evacuated and directed to Florida Mesa Elementary school and residents within a two-mile radius of county road 228 were put on pre-evacuation notice, officials tweeted.
La Plata County Road 288 also closed Wednesday evening but fully reopened Thursday morning, officials said
On Thursday, crews were using several helicopters and air tankers to drop fire retardant and water on the fire, while engine crews, hand crews and a bulldozer built and strengthened fire lines around the fire, the Bureau of Land Management said.
Fire command has been taken over by a Type III Incident Management Team led by Incident Cmdr. Brad Pietruszka.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
When the fire was reported, conditions were very dry and temperatures in the Durango area reached the upper 90s. La Plata County enacted a Stage 1 fire ban Wednesday before the fire broke out.