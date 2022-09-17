Four hundred and sixty-nine bell tolls rang out at Memorial Park on Saturday, each attached to the name of a fallen firefighter or paramedic.
It’s the first time in three years that firefighters and their loved ones from across the country gathered in person for a proper goodbye at the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.
The annual event, now in its 36th year, shifted online in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. A necessary measure at the time, attendees say nothing can compare to the healing they experience while together in Colorado Springs.
“It’s just really cathartic to be able to be in the presence of the celebration of so many other givers,” said Lori Jackson, whose husband, Troy, served in Colorado’s South Metro Fire Department until his death in 2019. She wore his station pin and 25-year work ring in his honor. “In person, being with people, hugging those around you that are important, makes it so much more personal.”
Jackson was one of an estimated 8,000 people in attendance, marking one of the largest ceremonies in the event’s history. The memorial doubled up in honoring those who died in 2019 and 2020, who were previously remembered at the online ceremonies. The decision to once again honor them with a proper in-person memorial was easy, according to International Association of Fire Fighters spokesman Mike Smaldino.
“You can see it in pictures, you can see it in video, but it’s a lot different when you can see it in person,” Smaldino said.
This year’s batch of honorees join the more than 8,000 names already etched into the park’s granite memorial wall. Among them are Billy Cahill and Joey Marano of Somerville, Mass.
The two are described as “universally loved” by friends James Keenan and Linda Sullivan. Keenan worked his entire career with Cahill from the time he was hired in 1985, calling Cahill “one of the funniest guys you’d ever wanna meet” due to his dry sense of humor. Cahill died in 2020.
“You don’t want them to forget them,” Sullivan said. “And this, this is one of the things that’s gonna be here forever on that wall. Sharing stories about them is what it’s all about. Each of these people were amazing.”
Sullivan is no stranger to the memorial. This year marked her third ceremony since her husband, Paul, died of pancreatic cancer in 2015. Her first ceremony was filled with nerves and raw emotion, she said. Subsequent returns have been much more reflective as she is able to focus instead on helping those around her, a story not unusual to a woman who has worked to connect with others suffering losses to cancer.
Shortly before his death, firefighter Marano called on Sullivan to talk to his wife and prepare her for what’s to come. As somebody who has been through it all before, she said, there was no hesitation.
“That’s what we do: We help each other, and that’s the beauty and the brotherhood of the fire department,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan is one of many loved ones who returns to the memorial year after year to honor fallen firefighters, according to IAFF spokesman Smaldino. They are emblematic of the healing process.
“You’re never gonna forget, but you are gonna heal,” Smaldino said. “It might be a long road, but you are gonna be able to get moving again.”
And following the somber ceremony, Keenan said, is another tradition that returns to Colorado Springs this year: a night out downtown, where firefighters and loved ones come together to celebrate life and heal.
“It’s gonna be a party,” Keenan said. “That’s what firefighters do.”