GazetteSlate.jpg

Firefighters extinguished a porch fire at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Sunday before any serious damage could be done.

The blaze ignited about 5 p.m. outside a single unit at Five Fountains Condominiums, at 1625 N. Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs Fire Battalion Chief Steve Wilch said.

Fire crews were on the scene within 8 minutes and knocked down the flames before they could endanger a dog in the unoccupied apartment or spread to adjoining units.

No injuries were reported and no one had to evacuate as a result. 

Load comments