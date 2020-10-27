A commercial building caught fire early Tuesday morning in southeastern Colorado Springs, police said.
Colorado Springs Police responded with Colorado Springs Fire Department to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Harrison Road around 1:40 a.m. and found a vacant building burning.
Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire.
Colorado Springs Fire Department's arson team is investigating the fire.
If you have information on this incident call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.