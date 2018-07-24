Two firefighters were hospitalized and another person was airlifted after a road collapsed near the Pikes Peak International Raceway early Tuesday.
A person was driving over a culvert on Old Pueblo Road near Birdsall Road about 2:30 a.m. when the road collapsed, Colorado State Patrol told Gazette news partner KKTV reported. The driver fledjust before another car was swallowed into the sinkhole.
It is unclear whether the crashes were related, a chain reaction or separate, said State Patrol spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis.
When firefighters from the Hanover Fire Department arrived, their truck was swept off the road, landing on top of the car and trapping the driver inside.
A heavy rescue crew from Fort Carson arrived to extract the truck and rescue the driver and three firefighters.
Two firefighters were hospitalized, and the driver was airlifted. One of the firefighters is in surgery, El Paso County tweeted.
Road crews are assessing the damage and will start cleaning out the hole Tuesday morning.