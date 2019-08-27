csfd crash.jpg

A cement truck rolled over in east Colorado Springs Tuesday. Photo via Colorado Springs Fire Department twitter.

A concrete truck driver was extricated by Colorado Springs firefighters after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter.

At about 2:40 p.m., the driver was heading westbound on East Woodmen Road onto the northbound North Powers Boulevard ramp, said fire Lt. Kevin Ducy. The vehicle rolled as it entered the on-ramp, Ducy said.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor, Colorado Springs police said, but speed is. Police reported that the speed is not expected to be excessive, but too fast for the vehicle and conditions.

Firefighters rescued the driver in 10 minutes, the tweet read. Officials warned drivers to avoid East Woodmen Road and North Powers Boulevard as the Major Crash Team conducted an investigation.

The name of the driver wasn't released. 

RELATED:

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments