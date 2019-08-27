A concrete truck driver was extricated by Colorado Springs firefighters after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter.
At about 2:40 p.m., the driver was heading westbound on East Woodmen Road onto the northbound North Powers Boulevard ramp, said fire Lt. Kevin Ducy. The vehicle rolled as it entered the on-ramp, Ducy said.
Alcohol is not considered to be a factor, Colorado Springs police said, but speed is. Police reported that the speed is not expected to be excessive, but too fast for the vehicle and conditions.
Firefighters rescued the driver in 10 minutes, the tweet read. Officials warned drivers to avoid East Woodmen Road and North Powers Boulevard as the Major Crash Team conducted an investigation.
The name of the driver wasn't released.
TA rollover at Woodman and powers possibly trapped party multiple CSFD units at riving please avoid the area @CSFD_PIO73— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) August 27, 2019
