Firefighters battled ice and single-digit conditions as they worked to extinguish a house fire in Security-Widefield Thursday morning.
Crews were called out to Silverdale Drive around 2:15 a.m., when temperatures were hovering just a handful of degrees over zero. Reporter Jenna Middaugh said it appeared the family may have taken refuge inside a fire truck while crews battled the blaze.
During the firefight, crews trudged through icy, slushy roads, made worse when firefighters put water on the fire. Middaugh saw a fire truck slide on the ice.
As of 5:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and were clearing the scene.