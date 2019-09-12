Firefighters extinguished two grass fires in southeast Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the city's fire department Thursday morning.
The fires were reported near Hancock Expressway and Astrozon Boulevard, the department said at about 10:25 a.m. in a tweet. One fire was 10 feet by 10 feet and the other was 20 feet by 20 feet, the department said.
Investigators believe the fires may have been caused from homeless people living in the area and found tents and mattresses burning in the fire.
