The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a small fire this afternoon in the area of Interstate 25 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.
The Fire Department has reported that the fire is under control as of 4:17 p.m., however they remain on scene to put out hotspots.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small fire in the area of I25/MLK. Fire is under control at this time but we will remain on scene to put out hotspots pic.twitter.com/3IBQE1G20E— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 9, 2023
Based on images shared by the Fire Department, the fire was located in a grassy area near trees.