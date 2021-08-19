Firefighters battled a fire in an apartment garage building in east Colorado Springs on Thursday night.

At around 8:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that crews had responded to an intense blaze in a garage building near the Copper Creek apartments, in the 4900 block of Copper Springs View.

Less than five minutes later, the department said that it had cancelled inbound crews after Fire Engine 8 responded and “knocked down” the fire.

The department added that because the garage is detached from where people live, none of the apartments' residents would be displaced from the fire, though they have not yet determined how the fire started.