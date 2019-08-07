Colorado Springs firefighters battled an apartment fire south of downtown Tuesday evening and several residents were displaced.
Some residents told Gazette news partner, KKTV, that flames were seen shooting out the top floor.
"I stepped out with my housemate and we saw this raging blaze on the top floor of one of the apartments," Tshekishi Mahlatgie, who lives nearby, told KKTV.
The flames were knocked down about 8 p.m. at the Park Meadows apartments at 869 Mt Werner Circle in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood.
Fire knocked down at 869 Mt Werner Circle, avoid the area if possible due to congestion caused by fire apparatus. pic.twitter.com/iMmifiREjn— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) August 7, 2019
The fire was contained to a single unit but may have damaged surrounding units. Several families were displaced Tuesday night.
"Once our investigators are done we'll do a little more salvage and overhaul and then we'll determine if the other apartments are able to be occupied," Lt. Don Watkins with the Colorado Springs Fire Department told KKTV.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.