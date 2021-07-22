Firefighters doused a Wednesday blaze that damaged a building's basement in southern Colorado Springs, firefighters said.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded Thursday morning to reported smoke at 138 E. Brookside St. and extinguished flames that spread to the walls of a building that houses offices for three businesses, Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the fire department, said.
The businesses will not be displaced but the building did sustain "light smoke damage," Smaldino said.
No injuries were reported.