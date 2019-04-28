A grass fire that may have started at a nearby shooting range burned 10 to acres Sunday afternoon along Colorado 94 east of Colorado Springs.
The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Colorado 94.
Firefighters had contained the fire and were putting out hot spots about an hour later.
CO 94 EB/WB: Fire department activity between Space Village Av and North Franceville Coal Mine Rd. Fire activity in the area of Hwy 94 MM 5 to MM 6. Possible traffic delays. Watch for crews. Use Caution.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 28, 2019
CHFD responding mutual aid with Ellicott to an outside fire in the 12300 block of Hwy 94— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) April 28, 2019
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are investigating whether a nearby shooting range was involved.
One residence was evacuated.
"We've had a lot of moisture, but it's still very dry out here and we've got a lot of tall grass," said Christy Malone with the Ellicott Fire Department. "Everyone just needs to be on their best behavior and be very careful."