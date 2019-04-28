A grass fire that may have started at a nearby shooting range burned 10 to acres Sunday afternoon along Colorado 94 east of Colorado Springs.  

The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Colorado 94. 

Firefighters had contained the fire and were putting out hot spots about an hour later.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are investigating whether a nearby shooting range was involved.

One residence was evacuated. 

"We've had a lot of moisture, but it's still very dry out here and we've got a lot of tall grass," said Christy Malone with the Ellicott Fire Department. "Everyone just needs to be on their best behavior and be very careful."

