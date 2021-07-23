Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a structure fire in Old Colorado City Friday evening that shut down a road for several blocks.
Reports of fire showing from the front of a garage at 2922 W. Pikes Peak Ave. around 8:45 p.m. prompted a response from the fire department.
No one was injured in the fire, spokesman Mike Smaldino said, which had been put out as of around 9:15 p.m. Crews said the fire appeared to be “heavy,” but because it was in a detached garage the small blaze did not spread to any other structures.
In order to work the fire, crews closed 30th Street between Kiowa Street and Pikes Peak Avenue. That closure could still last for some time, Smaldino said, as fire investigators worked to determine the cause of the blaze.
“I would expect those streets to be closed for an hour to two hours,” Smaldino said at around 9:15 p.m.
In the meantime, Smaldino said that drivers should continue to avoid the area.