Firefighters contained a 2½-acre grass fire Thursday afternoon in eastern El Paso County, the Falcon Fire Protection District reported.
The fire was reported about 11 a.m. in the 14000 block of Falcon Highway, a news release says. When firefighters got there, they found "a small outside fire in the area that was spreading due to moderate winds with several homes and structure in danger."
Firefighters "were able to quickly knock down the fire" and keep it from spreading to any structures, the release says. The cause of the fire was undetermined Thursday.
Falcon firefighters were assisted by personnel from the Peyton Fire Protection District, the Ellicott Fire Protection District, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and AMR.
Winds at the Colorado Springs Airport were blowing at 15 mph at the time and 22 mph just before 10 a.m., National Weather Service data show. Gusts clocked in at 26 and 30 mph at those times, respectively.