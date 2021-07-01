Firefighters contained a small fire that broke out in the attic of a home in northeast Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:20 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a working fire in the house at 2930 Del Rey Plaza. They had the fire contained about 13 minutes later.

"It was about an eight-minute response time, and five minutes to get the fire out once we arrived," public information officer Mike Smaldino said.

Six firetrucks and around 28 firefighters were on scene at around 5 p.m., Smaldino said, in part to determine if there were still hot spots where the fire was burning.

Fire now out on Del Rey. Fire contained to the attic. Crews will remain on scene looking for hotspots pic.twitter.com/0ZUJX28afG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 1, 2021

Public information officer Mike Smaldino said that no one was injured in the fire, and that fire investigators were speaking with neighbors in order to determine what started it.