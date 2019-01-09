Firefighters are battling their second apartment complex fire Wednesday near Palmer Park and North Powers boulevards.
The blaze sparked on the balcony of one of the middle units 12 p.m. at a two-story fourplex at 5514 Bonita Village Road.
The fire charred one unit, and displaced the family of three living there.
Everyone in the building was able to get out, the Fire Department tweeted. Four people— three of whom lived in the ravaged unit— are being assessed by medics for smoke inhalation.
As of 12:25 p.m., the fire was not out.
Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Earlier Wednesday, seven people were displaced by a fire at an eightplex early Wednesday in east Colorado Springs.
The fire was reported about 6 a.m. at the corner of Monument and Yuma streets just west of Circle Drive. Flames were emanating from the roof as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Two people were injured and treated by medics.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.