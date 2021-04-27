house fire black forest kktv.jpg

Firefighters responded a house fire Tuesday, April 27, 2021, near Fox Run Regional Park in Black Forest.

 Courtesy KKTV

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Fox Run Regional Park in Black Forest.

The fire was reported around noon in the 900 block of Pinenut Court, just west of the park, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Some neighbors in the area say the fire may have been started by lightning, though this has not been confirmed by firefighters.

Rain showers are likely in Colorado Springs Tuesday along with the possibility of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.

