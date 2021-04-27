Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Fox Run Regional Park in Black Forest.
The fire was reported around noon in the 900 block of Pinenut Court, just west of the park, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Some neighbors in the area say the fire may have been started by lightning, though this has not been confirmed by firefighters.
Rain showers are likely in Colorado Springs Tuesday along with the possibility of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
Severe thunderstorm watch will continue to the north and east of El Paso County until 7pm. A small sliver of the higher/flatter terrain of EPCO could see a severe storm or two as well.#cowx pic.twitter.com/UkKetVyQvf— Luke Victor KKTV (@LukeVictorWx) April 27, 2021
