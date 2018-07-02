3:18 p.m. update
The fire is under control, the Fire Department tweeted.
Firefighters were battling a small grass fire Monday afternoon in southwest Colorado Springs.
The fire, which was about 50 feet by 50 feet with 4-foot flames, was reported at 700 S. Eighth St., near Lower Gold Camp Road, the Fire Department tweeted shortly before 3 p.m.
Flames and smoke were visible from a distance.
South 8th Street was closed between Motor City Drive and Lower Gold Camp Road, and Lower Gold Camp Road was closed between South 8th Street and West Moreno Avenue.
