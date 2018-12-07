Firefighters stamped out a second house fire in southwest Colorado Springs Friday morning.
The blaze was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a three-level home at 2012 Oak Way, just west of the Broadmoor, the Fire Department tweeted.
Flames originated between the lower and main living area of one of the units.
A video from the Fire Department shows firefighters on the roof with smoke emanating into the sky.
Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a home in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood earlier Friday. No one was injured but the home on Wedgewood Court was charred by 20 to 30-foot tall flames.